Arts in the Park is a nationally-rated, juried art show which offers the opportunity for you to see and purchase fine and original work produced by top-quality artists and crafts people from Virginia and throughout the United States. The Carillon Civic Association Announces its 4 6 th annual "Arts in the Park" show and sale at the Carillon in Byrd Park on May 6th , 11-6 p.m. and May 7th, 11-5 p.m., 2017. More than 450 artists from around the U.S. will gather in Byrd Park to display everything from fine art paintings to jewelry and weavings. Arts in the Park is recognized as one of the top art shows in the country and is an event people around the entire state of Virginia look forward to each year. Arts in the Park has FREE Parking and FREE Shuttles available at the City Stadium parking lot. We also have handicap parking available at the park. This Art & Craft exhibit has been a celebration of creativity for over forty years in the City of Richmond. It takes place on the Mall, and in the shaded groves of Byrd Park surrounding the Carillon. Whether you are looking for unique paintings or crafts, you will find plenty of variety. Woodwork, Glass, Fiber, Ceramics, Jewelry and Paintings are just some of the craft media that are represented here. No pets please.


