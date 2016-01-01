|
|
Arts
in the Park is a nationally-rated,
juried art show which offers the opportunity
for you to see and purchase fine and
original work produced by top-quality
artists and crafts people from Virginia and
throughout the United States.
The Carillon Civic Association
Announces its 46th annual "Arts
in the Park" show and sale at the
Carillon in Byrd Park on May
6th, 11-6
p.m. and May 7th, 11-5 p.m., 2017. More
than 450 artists from around the U.S. will
gather in Byrd Park to display everything from
fine art paintings to jewelry and weavings. Arts
in the Park is recognized as one of the top art
shows in the country and is an event people
around the entire state of Virginia look forward
to each year.
Arts in the Park
has FREE Parking and FREE Shuttles available at
the City Stadium parking lot. We also have
handicap parking available at the park.
This Art & Craft exhibit has been a
celebration of creativity for over forty years
in the City of Richmond. It takes place on the
Mall, and in the shaded groves of Byrd Park
surrounding the Carillon. Whether you are
looking for unique paintings or crafts, you will
find plenty of variety. Woodwork, Glass, Fiber,
Ceramics, Jewelry and Paintings are just some of
the craft media that are represented here. No
pets please.
